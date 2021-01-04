May 22, 1933 - December 30, 2020
Janesville, WI - Donald Kenneth Guse, age 87, of Janesville, WI died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Cedar Crest. He was born on May 22, 1933 in Evansville, WI, the son of Otto and Erna (Gundlack) Guse. He grew up in Evansville and graduated from Evansville High School where he was active with numerous sports teams. Don served in the U. S. Army from July 7, 1953 until June 8, 1955. He married Nancy Woodman on June 21, 1958 at the Emerald Grove Church.
Don was a member of the City of Janesville Police Department from September 1, 1955 until he retired as a Lieutenant in September of 1989. Following his retirement from the police department, he worked part time for Fairview Florists.
Don was a very active member of First Lutheran Church where was involved with numerous committees. He loved sports and was a very avid golfer following his retirement. As a young man, he played baseball for the Janesville Merchants baseball team. He enjoyed being a member of bridge and card clubs with Nancy and their friends. He, Nancy and family were avid campers and traveled throughout the United States camping. In May, 2016, it was a privilege and highlight in Don's life to participate in the VetsRoll honor trip to Washington, DC.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Guse; two sons, Michael Guse and Thomas (Marit) Guse; two daughters, Cynthia Guse and Kristin (Scott) Funk; eight grandchildren, Mary (Mike) Yamauchi, David Tim, Kara Guse, Emily Guse, Eric Guse, Joseph Holtman, Jackson Funk and Jarrett Funk. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gordon (Eleanor) Guse , his son-in-law, Terry Holtman and his daughter-in-law Pouthearen Guse.
Private graveside committal services were held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at EMERALD GROVE CEMETERY officiated by Rev. James Johnson. Military graveside rites were conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church Foundation. The Guse family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME.