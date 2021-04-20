May 2, 1942 - April 13, 2021
Black River Falls, WI - Don Kauffman, Black River Falls, WI, has departed for his final adventure. His loving wife, Sandy, was at his side asking him to stay; However, Dad never liked to sit still too long. He passed from natural causes.
Born May 2, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Lillian Mary (Pavlak) and John Donald Kauffman.
He lived many years in Janesville, WI. Over the past few decades, he and Sandy lived in their home that was nestled in the Northwoods of WI. They shared their home with their cats, Sasha and Barney, and any family or friends who needed to get back to nature for a few days.
Don was a man that could fix anything and everything. He was very intelligent and had a great sense of humor and wit. Don also spent numerous hours, high up in the DNR's Oak Ridge fire tower searching for smoke and watching over the forest that he loved. He was kind and generous, and had a deep love for preserving the natural outdoors.
We'll miss his homemade chicken soup and the maple syrup he and Sandy made from his trees out back. We will miss his presence immensely.
We take comfort in knowing he lived life to the fullest. Some of his Earthly adventures included many road and camping trips. He climbed Diamond Head on Oahu. He had his scuba diving certification, and he and Sandy did sail fishing in Mexico. He loved hunting deer, Musky fishing and bear hunting. Boating, fishing trips to Canada, exploring Cuba, attending a Macy's Day parade and Letterman show, crossing the Gatlinburg Sky Bridge - all crossed off his bucket list.
Don made many trips to Lambeau Field, home of his beloved Packers. He enjoyed sports, coaching softball and boxing when his boys were young. He was also a talented photographer and had photos published in Wildlife magazines.
He loved the works of Ernest Hemmingway, and he visited Hemmingway's haunts in Oak Brook, IL and Key West, FL. He probably would have run with the bulls in Pamplona. I can picture him asking Sandy to do that. Her sweet reply would have been with a sigh, "Oh, Don."
Don is survived by his wife of 22 years: Sandy (Rozelle) Kauffman; siblings: Capuchin Fr. Niles Kauffman, Doug, Robert, Joan and Therese; daughter: Lisa (Mark) Jummrich; sons: John (Kim) Kauffman, Gregg (Tammy) Kauffman, Stepson Zachary (Lisa) Rozelle; stepdaughter: Erika Rozelle; grandchildren: Terra, Chad, Kyle, LaNaya, Marisa (Trey), Mariah (Matt), Nate and Alex; great granddaughters: Matayah and Oaklyn; mother-in-law: Betty Thrasher; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard.
Don, you were such a kind and loving husband. -Sandy
I remember as a kid I'd flick the back porch light on and off as you'd leave for work. My way of saying goodbye, and I love you. I intend on doing that again each night- until we meet again, Dad. Take care, I love you! -Lisa
A private service will be held at a later date.
