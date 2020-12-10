March 16, 1941 - December 8, 2020
Janesville, WI - Donald K. Leitz, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Edgerton on March 16, 1941, the son of Verner and Helen (Fritzke) Leitz. He married Virginia A. Sterk on July 1, 1961. Donald worked at General Motors for 31 years.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; 2 children, Mark (Jennifer) Leitz and Joelle (James) Multon; 4 grandchildren: Richard, Lynne, Benjamin, and Ashley; great grandchildren; sister, Janice (Glenn) Thompson; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and great granddaughter, Anayhia.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com