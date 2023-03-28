Donald "Junior" Day

June 13, 1954 - March 24, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Day as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
June 13, 1954 - March 24, 2023
Orfordville, WI - Orfordville - Donald Day Jr. "Junior", age 68 passed away on March 24, 2023 at the Janesville Mercy Hospital.
Donald was born on June 13, 1954 in Janesville, the son of Donald Sr. and Edith Day (Knudson).
Donald was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Brodhead. Jr, the "Feed Man" as many people knew him by, enjoyed farming, working in the feed and seed industry for many years, selling seed, and even owning his own feed store at one time. Jr retired from Cargill Animal Nutrition and worked there for 32 yrs prior to his retirement. Jr also enjoyed bowling, doing fieldwork and wrapping bales, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jr was known as a social butterfly, he enjoyed visiting with friends, especially going to friends farms to check in. Jr passed away while doing what he enjoyed....farming.
Donald is survived by his 4 children, Donald III (Sarah B.) Day and their children, Hunter, Dakota and Owen, William (Brandie) Day and their daughter, Emery Rose, Wanita Day and her daughter, Jordan Menehan, and Debra Day and her son, Matthew Eggleston (Emily Withee); 5 siblings, Gerald (Roxanne) Day, Ronald (Donna) Day, Rodney (Tami) Day, Ruth (Ray) Legler, and Rick (Tina) Day and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Donald Day Sr. and Edith Day, and one grandson, Trevor Shoemaker.
A visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 16529 West Church Road in Brodhead on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also take place at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
608-897-2484
