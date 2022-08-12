Donald Johnson

Edgerton, WI - Donald "Bud" Johnson, age 93, passed away at the Edgerton Hospital on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born on April 16, 1929, in Albion Township, the youngest of nine children, to Albert C Johnson and Mary Mathison Johnson. His parents died when he was young, and he was raised by his sister Gladys and her husband Fred Wileman. Donald attended Edgerton schools, graduated in the class of 1946. He served in the Navy as an Aviation Photographers Mate, Petty Officer Third Class and was discharged with Military Honors. Donald attended Milton College for a brief time before joining Gardner Sales as a partner, retiring in 1990, after which he worked on the grounds crew at the Coachman's Golf Resort.
He married Marjorie Lucille Lien at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Cambridge, WI on January 5, 1957. Bud was a member of Central Lutheran Church. He lived his entire life in Edgerton, most of it on Blaine Street across from the "Old Red Shed". Working the land was his passion; raising a large garden and growing tobacco. Cultivating with his Farmall Cub Tractor was a favorite chore. He had a special appreciation for and connection with animals.
Donald is survived by his wife Marjorie of 65 years; children, Michael (Jeanne), Lori, Sara, and Lisa (Roger) Venden. Grandchildren; Tyler (Emily), Hal (Nicole), Emily, Luke (Sheila), Sam, Tom (Nina), Beau (Jen), Josh (Nikki), Jake (Dawn); Great Grandchildren, Leif, Neil, Kloee, Kalin, Hunter, Anders, Dominik and Milana; and sister, Florence Scott. In laws, Franklin (Beverly) Lien, Carolyn Lien, Stanley Lien, Donna (Tom) Punsel, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Uncle John Mathison; brothers Ralph, Elwood, and William; sisters Ruth Lintvedt, Gladys Wileman, Anna Ylvisaker, and Esther Anderson.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton, WI. Visitation will be at 9:30 A.M. until time of service at the church. Pastor Erik Jelinek will be officiating. Full Military Rites to follow after the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden or the Jensen Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund. The family would like to thank the staff at Swifthaven and the Edgerton Hospital for their care and support.
