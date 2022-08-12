Donald Johnson

April 16, 1929 - August 10, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Donald "Bud" Johnson, age 93, passed away at the Edgerton Hospital on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born on April 16, 1929, in Albion Township, the youngest of nine children, to Albert C Johnson and Mary Mathison Johnson. His parents died when he was young, and he was raised by his sister Gladys and her husband Fred Wileman. Donald attended Edgerton schools, graduated in the class of 1946. He served in the Navy as an Aviation Photographers Mate, Petty Officer Third Class and was discharged with Military Honors. Donald attended Milton College for a brief time before joining Gardner Sales as a partner, retiring in 1990, after which he worked on the grounds crew at the Coachman's Golf Resort.