December 12, 1966 - June 21, 2019

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Donald James Truman, 52, of Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center, Johnson Creek, WI. Don was born on December 12, 1966, in Fort Atkinson, to Charles and Alice (Mitchell) Truman. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1985. On August 6, 1989, Don married Nancy Lynn Preuninger, and they would give birth to two sons: Devin James (1989) and Aaron Matthew (1993).

Don enjoyed driving truck these last few years with Redi-Serve, and was forever grateful for this opportunity to remain actively employed throughout his illness. He enjoyed playing softball, golfing, bowling, trap shooting, fishing, and hunting. He was forced to give up many of these pastimes after his cancer diagnosis in December 2006, as his physical body would no longer allow him. Even so, he diligently attempted to get in a couple rounds of golf each year, and he refused to give up hunting, modifying his methods as best he could. These activities brought him so much joy communing with God's creation, dear friends, and family. Some of Don's greatest pleasures were found in engaging with his sons in sports on baseball and softball diamonds and the football field. He actively participated in coaching both their little league and youth football teams as they grew, and treasured the opportunities to play softball alongside them as adults.

Don also invested much of his time and energy into supporting our local FFA Chapter at Fort Atkinson HS, and actively served as a lifetime member and held various officer positions with the FFA Alumni. He recognized this organization's dedication to promotion of agriculture education and development of leadership in young people, preparing them for adulthood.

He and his wife enjoyed travel, and eagerly looked forward to yearly winter escapes to the warmer climates of Mexico and Punta Cana, and treasured all the lasting friendships acquired during these vacations.

In most recent years, he grew much closer to God, and his profession of deepened faith was evident to everyone around him. The difference this made in his life was profoundly felt by his wife, his sons and all of his extended family. He became actively involved as a leader with AWANAS at his church and joyfully stepped up to fill a deacon roll at Faith Community Church. He was quick to share his testimony and gave all credit to God for his ability to preserve through his pain as his health deteriorated. He also shared his knowledge and craftsman skills as best he could to participate in Faith Works. On Friday June 7, 2019 he joyfully welcomed the birth of his first (namesake) grandson and had precious few days to hold and bond with him. Don's passing has left a void felt deeply within his circles of family, friends, coworkers, and his church body; even as they celebrate the end of his pain and arrival into Heaven.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Nancy, of Fort Atkinson; sons, Devin Truman, of Watertown, Aaron (Emily Joseph) Truman, of Jefferson; grandson, Zachary Donald Truman; parents, Charles and Alice Truman, of Fort Atkinson; siblings Mary Truman, of Fort Atkinson, Michael (James Pendleton) Truman, of Monona, Brian (Jennifer) Truman, of Cottage Grove; three nephews; and four nieces.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Faith Community Church, W5949 Hackbarth Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Friends may call the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Faith Community Church or to the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition.