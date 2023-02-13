Janesville, WI - Donald J. Bontje, age 86, of Janesville, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. He was born in Rock Rapids, IA, on April 27, 1936, the son of the late Edward and Johanna (Baker) Bontje. Don served in the US Navy from 1955 until 1961. He married Jean K. Mundt on July 25, 1964, in Hartford, SD, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2002. They moved to Janesville in 1966 where Don began work at the General Motors Plant. He worked in various jobs before ending in material when he retired in 1998 after 32 years. Don was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, UAW Local 95 and the American Legion. He was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewers and NASCAR fan and enjoyed camping, deer hunting, bowling, canoeing and sharing a cold beer with his friends.
He is survived by his 2 sons, Darin and Jeff Bontje both of Janesville; 3 sisters: Betty Gacke, Mariane (Kermit) Bjerke, and Shirley Vrooman; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a sister, Janet (Gary) Mlujeak; 2 brothers, Lou (Ellen) Bontje and Jack (Shirley) Bontje; as well as 2 brothers-in-law, Robert Gacke and Vern Vrooman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Drew Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.