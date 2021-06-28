March 10, 1929 - June 24, 2021
Delavan, WI - Donald J. Andersen, age 92, of Delavan died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born in Racine on March 10, 1929 to Herlof and Alvina (Karpen) Andersen. Don proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Don gave his family and friends many reasons to smile. He loved to converse with people and weather permitting, he could be found zooming around town in his power chair talking to friends, neighbors, and just about anyone he saw. He loved playing cards and often schooled his family in Cribbage, Poker, and Sheepshead. Don loved watching sports, especially the Packers, Brewers, and golf. He was a pretty good golfer and had many great golf trips with his buddies. His love for his family superseded all else. Don was happiest when surrounded by his family usually entertaining with stories of his past adventures or instigating some kind of trouble. We were lucky to have him for 92 years. Since his stroke in 2014 he has been able to live at home with the support of his family and wonderful caregivers including CeeCee, Rose, Beth, and Nancy.
Don is survived by his 3 children; Kristine (Charles Braun) Andersen, Dane (Krissy) Andersen, and Liz (Glenn) Boss; grandchildren; Kristen Lien, Kurtis (Katie) Boss, Molly (Ryan Durepo) Boss, and Josh (Tiffany Pastor) Martenson. 3 great-grandchildren; Dane Andersen-Duclos, Maks Martenson, and Emma Martenson; and many dear friends, nieces, and nephews.
Don is preceded in death by the love of his life, Joyce; his parents; his babies Robert and Mary; and his daughter, Kathryn.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M - 5:30 P.M. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Don requested that people wear Packer attire or his favorite color green. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in his name. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. ~Dr. Seuss