June 13, 1935 - June 7, 2019

Lady Lake, FL -- Donald Henry Hayes of Lady Lake, FL, passed away quietly at home on June 7, 2019 in the presence of his wife and children. He was born June 13, 1935 in Kingston, WI, to Henry G. Hayes and Lillian L. Hayes (both deceased). He was the oldest of four children. brother Darrell E. Hayes (deceased), Delores V. Lubis (deceased), and Darlene G. Johnson, who resides in Dodgeville, WI.

He graduated from Darien High School in 1953, where he was an avid sportsman in baseball, football and basketball. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter spending time with his sons and friends. On June 19th, 1954, Donald married Shirley Mae Seuser of Darien, WI, where they resided until 1984 when they moved to Florida.

Donald was a 36 year employee of Sta-Rite Industries of Delavan, WI. He served the community as a 24 year volunteer of the Darien Fire Department, and 10 years on the Darien Rescue Squad, earning Honorary recognition for his service to the community. In addition, he served on the Darien School Board and on the Darien Village Board as a Village Trustee. He also served as a coach for little league baseball in Darien.

Donald is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Hayes; daughter, Randy K. Hayes; sons: Michael H. Hayes, Patrick H. Hayes, and David P. Hayes of Lady Lake, FL, and son, Donald B. Hayes of Whitewater, WI.

The family asks that any memorials be in the form of a donation to the American Cancer Society.