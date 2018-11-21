July 27, 1937 - November 19, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Donald H. Hansen, age 81, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018, at Mercy Health & Trauma Center. He was born in Wisconsin on July 27, 1937, the son of Harvey and Eleanor (Hefner) Hansen. He served in the U.S. Navy, and played in the Navy band. He married Virginia Rothering in 1959, in Racine, WI. Don and Ginny moved to Janesville in 1967, and raised their children there. For most of his working career, Don worked as an Insurance and Private Investigator. As was his way, Don kept his pain to himself, and his positive attitude until the end. His quick wit, good-humored personality, and bright prospects on life will be greatly missed.
Don is survived by his wife, Virginia; four children: Beth (Todd) Hansen, Lynne (Bill) McQueen, Steve (Lisa) Hansen, and Jeff (Tammy) Hansen; nine grandchildren: Erica, Abby, Alex (Trevor), Lane, Lauren, Ellyn, Chelsea, Andrew, and Kyriel; five great-grandchildren: Landyn, Emery, Paislee, Penelope, and Jack; brother, Gene (Lisa) Hansen; other related Susan Batenburg and daughter, Sarah; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Mitchell Hansen.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations are preferred to Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball Association. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse