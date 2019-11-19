June 14, 1958 - November 16, 2019

LaValle, WI -- Donald H. Broten Jr., age 61, of LaValle, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse. He was born on June 14, 1958, in Dodgeville, WI, the son of Donald Hartman Broten Sr. and the former Shirley Ditsch. On April 22, 1978, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Haskins in Whitewater. He had been employed at Saputo Cheese in Reedsburg as a maintenance technician. Don was a lifelong "handyman" who never met anything that he considered unfixable, or a project that he wasn't willing to undertake. He was always busy in the garage with either his own project of the hour, or one of the countless favors that he did for friends and family. In his spare time he enjoyed running, fishing, and going for walks with his dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Sandra (Andrew) McClaine of Kimberly, WI; son Jeff Broten (Robin Johnson) of Madison; mother, Shirley Broten; siblings: Marie (Richard) Elliott of Janesville, Donna Nelson of Beloit, Sherry (John) Paquette of Florida, Dale (Pat) Broten of Janesville, and Mark Broten of Janesville; mother and father-in-law, LaMont and Nancy Haskins; brother-in-law, Michael (Penny) Haskins; sister-in-law, Cindy (Walter) Becker; his beloved Chocolate Lab, Molly; and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Christine A. Murwin.

Funeral services for Donald H. Broten Jr. will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in LaValle, with Pastor Robert Butler officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.