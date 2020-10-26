Donald George Pete Olsen

October 29, 1929 - October 24, 2020
Evansville, WI - Donald (Pete) George Olsen, age 90 passed away on October 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Pete was born on October 29, 1929 to George and Vera (Roberts) Olsen. On December 26, 1950 he married Helen Meredith. Pete served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, stationed for a while in England. After leaving the military Pete worked at Baker Manufacturing. He was a proud member of the Evansville Fire Department and was elected to be lieutenant for many years. Pete was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He loved the Packers and the Badgers and enjoyed going to every home Badger game with his brother Bob and then his children for many years with the mandatory pre-game stop at the Copper Grid. Pete also loved traveling with friends and of course his Happy Hour time with his favorite beverage, a Manhattan! A highlight of his life was when he was able to be part of the Badger Honor Flight in May of 2013. What he was most proud of and what brought him his most pleasure was being with his wife and spending time with his family.
Pete is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Helen; daughters Cindy (Lee) Dammen of McFarland, Barb (Bill) Krumwiede of Evansville; four grandchildren: Aaron (Carolyn) Dammen, Kelli (Nate) Bussian, Amanda (Jim) Reilly, and Jill (Justin) Schott; 10 great grandchildren: Lauren, Connor, Garrett, Meredithe, Brayden, Rachael, Emmett, Taylor, Nolan and Hudson; sister Georgia Bovre; sister-in-law Eileen Meredith and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Yvonne Elmer; brother Bob Olsen, sister-in-law Joyce Skoien, and brothers-in-law Bob Elmer, Bob Bovre, Larry Skoien, and Harold (Bud) Meredith.
Visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00pm on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. A private family service will follow with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
You will forever be in our hearts...we love you