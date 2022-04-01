Janesville, WI - Donald G. Gies, age 87, passed away at his home, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Jan. 14, 1935, in Richland County, the son of Herbert G. and Rita A. (Welsh) Gies. Don graduated from Richland Center High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Mary F. Weitzel on April 23, 1960 in Keyesville, Wi. Don worked at Fairbanks Morris in Beloit for 42 years as an inspector, retiring in 1999. Hobbies and interests include hunting and fishing. Don owned and operated Don's Taxidermy for 35 years. His days were special when they included loving hugs from the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary; two children, Kevin (Julie) and Brian; son-in-law, Tim Balk; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Rosie (Robert) Fritz; brother, Tom (Donna) Gies; sister-in-law, Kay Gies; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laurie Balk; grandson, Kyle; great granddaughter, Stella; sister, Mary (Tom) Grimm; two brothers, Carl and William; and three infant brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 456 N. Arch St., Janesville; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery with military rites conducted. Memorials may be gifted in Don's name to St. William Catholic Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family wishes to thank a special caregiver from Brightstar for all of her special care given to Don and his family.
