Donald Fred Pratt

November 5, 1931 - April 3, 2023

Janesville, WI - Donald Fred Pratt, age 91, of Janesville passed away at Oak Park Place on April 3, 2023. Born November 5, 1931, Don was the son of Fred and Florence (Day) Pratt. His mother was a schoolteacher who helped his father run a general store in Johnstown Center. Don later owned his own store in Leyden. Running the Leyden Store was his calling, and his customers could tell. Don and his wife, Barb, raised a family in rooms in the back of the store, where they lived for more than 24 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Pratt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.