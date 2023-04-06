Janesville, WI - Donald Fred Pratt, age 91, of Janesville passed away at Oak Park Place on April 3, 2023. Born November 5, 1931, Don was the son of Fred and Florence (Day) Pratt. His mother was a schoolteacher who helped his father run a general store in Johnstown Center. Don later owned his own store in Leyden. Running the Leyden Store was his calling, and his customers could tell. Don and his wife, Barb, raised a family in rooms in the back of the store, where they lived for more than 24 years.
Don graduated from Milton High School in 1949 and always looked forward to annual reunions with his classmates - keeping close track of them throughout their lives. He served in the National Guard and worked in Janesville at Libby's and IHC (International Harvester) before purchasing his store. He drove for Data Dimensions after selling the store.
He married Barbara June Funk on April 20, 1957. They were nearly inseparable for 58 years. Barb died in 2016. His unwavering devotion to their mother during decades of illness left his kids and grandkids humbled and proud.
For much of their lives, Don and Barb enjoyed a circle of good friends called "The Card Club." After retirement, the couple drove all over the United States, dancing with style, playing cards with old and new friends, and walking with the Lord. They liked to winter in Texas. They lived in downtown Janesville when they weren't traveling. They had apartments in the Janesville Regency and River Place complexes.
His parents and his older brother, Arthur, preceded Don in death.
His daughter, Amy (Scott) Manicor of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and two sons, Arthur (Teresa) Pratt of Madison and Andrew (Deborah) Pratt of Lawrence, New Jersey, survive. Don and Barb had eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and more were on the way when Don died.
Per Don's wishes, his life will be celebrated when as many of his family members as possible can gather later this year. He wanted no funeral. He will be laid to rest by his wife, Barbara at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
His family is grateful to the dedicated and super-kind caregivers at Mercyhealth Hospital, Agrace Hospice, and Oak Park Place - and for the support of Don and Barb's remarkable friends and neighbors in the River Place Apartments community. Donations can be made to either Mercyhealth or Agrace.
