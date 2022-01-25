Delavan, WI - Donald F. Brieger, age 92, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Mercy Health System in Janesville. He was born in West Allis on July 23, 1929 to Frank and Anna (Krautkramer) Brieger. Donald was united in marriage to Helen Sappington on May 5, 1956. Helen passed away on November 28, 2005. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army in Germany post WWII. He worked for many years as a District Manager with the DOT. Donald loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and also enjoyed playing cards. He was an avid sports player and enthusiast.
Donald is survived by his four daughters, Mary (Skip) Sikes, of Sharon, Donna Streich, of Orfordville, Ann (Matt) Watry, of Muskego, and Elaine Dudley, of Wauwatosa; son-in-law Edward Beausoleil, of NH; daughter-in-law Ann Riegert-Dudley, of Milwaukee; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and two nephews.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents; a daughter, Darlene; a son, Bryan; a sister, Arlene; a brother, Bill; and son-in-law, Tim.
Private Family Services will be held. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
