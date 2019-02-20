Donald F. Anderson

November 4, 1934 - February 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Donald Francis Anderson, of Janesville, WI, died February 17, 2019 at the age of 84. His pragmatic problem solving skill, quirky sense of humor, and sage advice will be missed. He believed in personal responsibility: be true to your word, complete what you start, and always-always do your best. He was born November 4, 1934 in Janesville, WI, the third child of Alvin and Madeline (Tobin) Anderson. He married Frances Hull on July 22, 1960. They have three children: Brenda (Ken) Muth, Mark (Becky) Anderson and Matt (Kerri) Anderson; and seven grandchildren: Joseph and Nathaniel Myatt, Jamie and Bryan Muth, Jacob, Hailey and Tyler Anderson. After he graduated from Janesville High School in 1952, he worked in his uncle's plastering business until he turned 18, then began his career at GM. He retired as Supervisor of the Materials Department in 1987. After retirement he donated his talents to Faith Lutheran church.

He was truly a self-made man. His path to adulthood began at the age of 8 when his father died, and Don was responsible for keeping the furnace going, snow removal and learning home maintenance. He had an engineer's innovative mind. At the age of 11, he outfitted an ironing board with wheels and a Maytag gas engine, and drove it around Washington school. He learned house drafting as a high school student, and designed houses that were built on East Memorial Drive. For a period of time, Don would work at GM during the day, and build houses with George Wait in the evening and on weekends.

Don is survived by his wife, Francie; children; grandchildren; siblings: Richard, Sandra and Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Nancy, Robert, Gerald, and Carole.

Don's celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 with Rev. Felix Malpica officiating at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2116 Mineral Point Ave. A visitation will be held at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Agrace Hospice Foundation at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or to Faith Lutheran Church.

Don's family would like to thank Dr. Harry Ramsey, and the staff of Agrace Hospice who were available through rain, sleet, snow and the polar vortex.