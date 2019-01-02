January 29, 1939 - December 29, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Donald Eugene Wright, 79, of Delavan, WI, died Saturday December 29, 2018, in Columbus, GA. He was born January 29, 1939, in Elkhorn, WI, to the late Joseph and Bernice (Yungerman) Wright. He worked at the GM plant in Janesville, WI, before retiring. He enjoyed his fishing, hunting and family. He married Mary Becker-Lange she predeceased him in death October 24, 2004.
Surviving are two brothers, Richard (Carol) Wright of West Bend, WI, and Gary (Roberta) Wright of Elkhorn, WI; four children: Peter (Amy) Lange, Linda (Ralph) Cremeans, Liza (Curt) Beckman, and Teresa Lange. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Morgan.
Memorial will be held at The American Legion 111 S. 2nd St. Delavan, WI, at 1 p.m. on January 5th.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse