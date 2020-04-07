December 24, 1931 - April 3, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Donald Eugene Olsen, 88, of Elkhorn, WI, died Friday April 3, 2020 at Holton Manor Nursing Home Elkhorn, WI. He was born December 24, 1931 in Elkhorn, the son of the late Earl P. "Ole" and Evelyn (Campbell) Olsen. Don graduated from Elkhorn High School, and served in the U.S. Army from November 1952 to November of 1954. He was united in marriage to Earlene M. Carmin on July 19, 1961 in Belvidere, IL. Don worked alongside his father as a machinist at West Side Machine and Tool, Inc. There they made many band instrument parts for the Holton and Getzen companies. Don continued to own and operate the business after his dad's death until 1992, when Don retired. He was an avid golfer, who was fortunate enough to not only get a hole in one, but he got a couple of them in his lifetime. He liked watching horse and dog races, and going to bingo. He enjoyed spending winters in Florida.
Don was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Earlene; four children: Michael (Kim) Olsen of Delavan, WI, Susan (Al) Schmieden of Elkhorn, Edward (Sherryl Ashby) Olsen of Briny Breezes, FL, Howard (Susan) Graves of Janesville, WI; fifteen grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angela Joy Olsen; and a son, Jonathan Graves.
A private family graveside service with military honors will be Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Hazel Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donald's name to Holton Manor, 645 N Church St., Elkhorn, WI 53121: https://www.holtonmanor.org/about, or toWalworth County Food Pantry, 205 E. Commerce Court Elkhorn, WI 53121: www.walworthcountyfoodpantry.org/how-to-help/donate.html
