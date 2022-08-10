Donald E. Van Scotter

Donald was lifted peacefully up to God's arms Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Don was born December 3, 1930, to the late Henry and Helen (MaGill) Van Scotter. He has four brothers all still living, Robert (FL), Richard (CO), Roger (CA) and Alan (TX). He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean (Groth)Van Scotter and four children Donald Van Scotter, P. Van Scotter, Linda Van Scotter and Laura (Robert) Wimmer. Grandchildren Derek Kinowski, Scott (Kelli) Van Scotter, Britt Asbach, Holly (Sebastian) Asbach, Jenn Asbach, Robert (Katherine) Wimmer, and Rebecca (Dan) Hoff. Two great grandchildren Adeline Elizabeth Van Scotter and Lucas Henry Hoff.
He grew up in Elkhorn Wisconsin, raised his family in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, had a summer home on Lauderdale Lakes, and a retirement home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Don and Jean moved back to the area two years ago to be closer to family and friends. They lived at Mulberry Glen Senior Apartments in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Don graduated from Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1958 and then a Masters in Periodontics in 1962. He practiced in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa while teaching at Marquette, Loyola, UW Madison.
He joined the military in 1951, served in the Korean War, and was a captain in the Army Dental Corp, Reserve. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and MOAA.
Don was active in the Lutheran Church, wherever he lived and was a member Mt. Carmel, Sugar Creek, and Christ Lutheran.
He was a member of Kiwanis and was able to work with students in life skills and education in Hot Springs Village.
A celebration of his wonderful life will be held Saturday, September 10 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church N5690 Cobblestone Road, Elkhorn, WI. Visitation 10-11, Service 11:00 and luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Sugar Creek Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
