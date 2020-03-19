June 26, 1937 - March 17, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Donald E. Stephenson, age 82, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at home. He was born in Wisconsin on June 26, 1937, the son of Andrew and Dolly (Langford) Stephenson. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Donald married JoAnn Dunlavy on December 24, 1959, and she preceded him in death on March 6, 2013. He worked in maintenance for the Janesville School District.
Donald is survived by his three children: Sheila Richards, Sharon (Gordy Gerke) Gilbertson, and Scott (Julie) Stephenson; six grandchildren: Stacy Benedict, Stephanie (Monica) Benedict, Sara (Ryan) Warren, Seth (Gina) Stephenson, Amelia (Rosemary) Stephenson, and Josh Stephenson; four great-grandchildren: John, Madeline, Lillian, and Greenly; brother, Russel (Diane) Stephenson; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Andrew; three sisters; and six brothers,
A private funeral service will be held at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Interment will be in Town of Rock Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com