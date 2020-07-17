July 14, 1931 - July 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Donald E. Randall, age 88, of Janesville, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on July 14, 1931, the son of Harold and Evelyn (Tilly) Randall. He graduated from Milwaukee Washington High School and joined the Air National Guard. Don began college at UW-Milwaukee but, his studies were interrupted when the Korean War started and all Guard Squadrons were activated into the U.S. Air Force. At the end of the war, he was discharged and resumed his studies at UW-Madison graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration. On August 6, 1955, Don married Arless West in Milwaukee. They lived in Jefferson for 2 years prior to moving to Janesville, when Don was hired by General Motors where he worked for 32 years as an Accounting Supervisor. He also operated Randall Accounting and Tax Service for 50 years. He was a member of First Lutheran Church. Don was a past member of the Blackhawk Curling Club, and past president of the Janesville Swinging Squares. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, daily activities at the Athletic Club, and caring for his hundreds of flowers. He and Arless were loyal fans of the Badgers and Packers, and enjoyed their season tickets at Camp Randall for many years. They spent several years traveling coast to coast. Highlights of these travels included watching 14 Badger away games, enjoying time at their time share in Orlando with family, and spending their winters in Naples. Don lost Arless suddenly to Pancreatic Cancer after 52 years of marriage. Don volunteered at Agrace Thrift Store, ECHO, and Second Harvest Food Bank. He also worked as an election poll worker and delivered for Meals on Wheels.
Don is survived by his daughter, Debra (Fred) Kundert of Freeport, IL; two sons, Richard (Andrea Donelson) Randall and Robert (Stacy) Randall of Janesville; eight grandchildren: Allison Kundert, Adam, Graham, Jenna Randall, Krista Busfield, and Avery Donelson, and Kelsey and Benjamin Randall; four great-grandchildren: Holden, Caleb, and Sophie Busfield, and Madelyn Randall. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations are preferred to First Lutheran Church or to Rotary Botanical Gardens. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. To stream the funeral service virtually, please go to Don's virtual obituary and click on the tribute wall link, the link will be available shortly before the service begins.
Don's family wants to send a special thank you to SSM Health at Home Hospice and especially Blanca, his "birthday buddy."