Janesville, WI - Donald E. Kerl, age 96, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born in Milwaukee on July 24, 1925, the son of Walter and Eleanor (Kremmer) Kerl. He attended Janesville High School. Donald married Joan Cook on May 16, 1953 in Johnstown and she preceded him in death on February 13, 1987. He worked at Norwood Mills and Kennedy Mills. He was a huge Packer and Brewer fan. Donald enjoyed playing bingo, making puzzles, and working in his garden.
Donald is survived by his 5 children: Jeffrey (Jean) Kerl, Michael (Mary) Kerl, Pamela (Ricky) Greene, Diane (Pete) Koch, and Denise Kerl; 8 grandchildren: Allen, Nicholas, Ryan, Jennifer, Jocelyn, Branden, Jacob, and Lucas; 5 great grandchildren: Lilli, Bryce, Morgan, Henry, and Amelia; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Wade MacKinnon; and 4 siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Randy Booth officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
