July 22, 1968 - March 23, 2020
Madison, formerly Elkhorn, WI -- Donald E. Hahn, 51, of Central Wisconsin Center of Madison, WI, formerly of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at University Hospital Madison, WI. He was born July 22, 1968 in Elkhorn, the son of the late Marvin and Shirley (Rebenstorf) Hahn.
Donald is survived by two brothers: Duane (Shari) Hahn and Jesse Hahn all of Elkhorn, WI and by his nieces and nephews: Matthew Hahn, Travis Hahn, Holly (Eric) Amos and Nikki Hahn and by his great-nieces: Layla, Ally and Alexiz.
Private family funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday March 27, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI. Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
The Hahn family would like to thank all of the staff and caregivers at Central Wisconsin Center, who has loved and cared for Donald these past 51 years.