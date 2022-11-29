Donald E. "Donnie" Gunderson

Janesville, WI - Donald (Donnie) Elmer Gunderson died on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy after a short illness. Don was born on August 8, 1961 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Russell and JoAnne Gunderson. Don graduated from Parker High School. Don married Peggy Wood on June 15, 1990.
Over his work career, Don drove truck for several companies, including most recently, The Delong Corporation. He and Peg owned the Pines' Tavern (now Hammy's Bar) in Janesville from 1997 to 2006.
Don enjoyed time with Peg, socializing with family and friends and talking to the many nice dogs that he and Peg had over their married life. He was especially fond of his dog, Moose.
Don is survived by his wife, Peggy Wood-Gunderson, her daughter Bree (Derek) Anderson, his dogs, Jasper and Hattie and his siblings: Sue (Paul) Millard, Sherry (Patricia Baker) Gunderson, Karen (Joanie Kanter) Gunderson, Dave (Renae) Gunderson, Jim (Kathy) Gunderson, Leigh Ann (Tom) Mathews and Mary Gunderson and their children and grandchildren.
He is also survived by close friends Gary and Deanna Sandwig, Ralph and Donna Benedict, Chris Ebert and Suzanne Hamilton.
Don was predeceased by his parents Russell and JoAnne Gunderson; in-laws Lisle and Georgia Wood and sister-in-law Pat Gates.
Per Don's wishes, there will be no service. There will be a Celebration of Life from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at HAMMY'S ROADSIDE BAR, 2131 Center Avenue, Janesville. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
