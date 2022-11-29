Donald E. "Donnie" Gunderson

August 8, 1961 - November 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - Donald (Donnie) Elmer Gunderson died on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy after a short illness. Don was born on August 8, 1961 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Russell and JoAnne Gunderson. Don graduated from Parker High School. Don married Peggy Wood on June 15, 1990.

