JANESVILLE, WI - Donald E. Churchill, age 94, a long-time Janesville resident, passed away on April 1, 2023, at his home. He was born in Janesville on February 27, 1929, the son of Donald R. and Ella (Teal) Churchill. Don grew up in Janesville and attended Janesville schools.
On February 7, 1948, Donald married Delores R. Osmond in the parsonage of First Baptist Church in Janesville. Three children were born of the marriage, Gail, Kathy and Mike. Delores preceded Don in death on May 1, 2017. He was employed by Parker Pen Company for 32 years as a tool & die maker.
Donald was a long-time active member of First Baptist Church, Janesville where he and Delores especially enjoyed being members of the Tuesday morning cleaning crew. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially football and NASCAR.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Gail Wimmer of Janesville; his son, Mike Churchill of Brodhead; son-in-law, Allen Punzel of Janesville; four grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Wimmer, Paul Wimmer, Jill (Phil) Trumpy, and Jordan Churchill; six great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Jennifer) Wimmer, Lucas (Chelsea) Wimmer, Sarah (Ryan) Williams, Emma Trumpy, Joseph Trumpy, and Ryan Trumpy; one great-great-granddaughter, Olivia Wimmer. In addition to his wife, Delores to whom he was married for over 69 years and his parents Donald and Ella Churchill, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Punzel; infant granddaughter, Kara Churchill; brothers, Roger Churchill and Dale Churchill; and his sister, Donna Ehret.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 3414 Woodhall Drive Janesville from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8th at the CHURCH. Rev Jerry Amstutz will officiate. A luncheon will be held at the church following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.
The Churchill family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
