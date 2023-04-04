Donald E. Churchill

February 27, 1929 - April 1, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - Donald E. Churchill, age 94, a long-time Janesville resident, passed away on April 1, 2023, at his home. He was born in Janesville on February 27, 1929, the son of Donald R. and Ella (Teal) Churchill. Don grew up in Janesville and attended Janesville schools.