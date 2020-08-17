Donald "Duck" Drake

April 22, 1933 - March 13, 2020
Milton, WI -- Donald Leland Drake "Duck" 86, of Milton, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020 at Agrace Hospice, Janesville, after battling Dementia. Don was born on April 22, 1933 (sharing his birth date with his sister Janet's 4-22-1937 - a 4 year difference) in Edgerton, WI to the late Arthur and Gladys (Hulett) Drake. After graduating from Milton Union High School in 1951, Don served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On June 9, 1952 in Key West, FL, stationed on the USS Midway ship until 1956. Don married Loretta (June) Zaborek on December 23, 1953 at the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church. June was the love of his life, and they were married for 56 years until she passed December 9, 2010.
They lived in Key West for 4 years while Don served in the U.S. Navy, after receiving his honorable discharge moving to San Andros Island, Bahamas for 2 years, building boats. He returned back to Wisconsin to raise their family as a self-employed builder and rental business (he loved to share his skills, fixing or building something for people). Throughout the years, Don won many awards in the Builders Association and Parade of Homes, and participated in many community projects, donating his time or building skills and materials. Don was a proud member of the VFW, and Milton Veteran's Park (Don has a brick and bench there), American Legion Post #0103, Moose and Elks Lodges. Don was a member of Milton United Methodist Church. Later in life, Don and June became "snowbirds," wintering in Punta Gorda, FL, as they both loved the ocean and warm weather.
You were lucky to know Don - he was a loving person, who had an infectious laugh. And when asked what his name was, he'd reply "Donald Duck" with a big smile and laugh! He loved to travel (traveling with June was always an adventure for him); also loved to go shopping at Menard's and Agrace Thrift store; donating items to The Gathering Place and making donations to the Milton Food Pantry; camping; cutting newspaper articles out for people; Packer games; boating; fishing; a good party; duct tape; and the use of the caulking gun. Most of all, he loved to spend time with family and friends, and valued all the people in his life, and appreciated everyone. His great sense of humor and his love of life will be greatly missed.
Don is survived by two daughters, Gail (Jerry) Berg of Milton, Deanna (Mike) Liotta of Appleton, WI; one son, Mark (Kristi) Drake of Milton; eight grandchildren: Josh (Lynn) Glowacki of Fort Atkinson, Melissa Stage of Janesville, Aaron (Liz) Glowacki of Janesville, Jamie Glowacki of Monroe, Nick Glowacki of Janesville, Erika (Brian) Kaiser of Milton, Kara (Scott) Rooney of Janesville, Anthony Liotta of Appleton; nine great-grandchildren: Kaden Rooney, Hailey Stage, Kaitlyn Stage, Kody Kaiser, Evan Glowacki, Aiden Glowacki, Karlee Glowacki, Elliott Glowacki, Savannah Glowacki; sister, Janet (Chuck) Rote; brother-in-law; Jim Zaborek; sister-in-law, Ruth Zaborek; and many other cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends. And a very special friend, Gail Slepekis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, June (Zaborek) Drake; daughter, Susan (Drake) Glowacki; one brother, Gordon Drake (passed on March 13, 2016 - a 4 year difference); in-laws: Adam (Hazel) Zaborek, Donald (Gloria) Zaborek, Richard Zaborek, Swanny Zaborek, Maureen Drake; two nieces, Teresa Spors and many other cousins; nieces; other relatives and many close friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery with Military Rites. After the burial, there will be a time to Celebrate Don's life at the outdoor pavilion at the Thresheree. With the capacity restrictions in place for the visitation, the family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Face masks are required.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice in Janesville, for giving Don such amazing love and care, it was very much appreciated. Also, thank you to SSM Home Health Care Nurses, SSM Dean clinic Edgerton, Dr. Betts and Staff, Oak Park Place Memory Care Staff, and VA Clinics Janesville-Madison for your wonderful care and compassion given to him.
Don will be greatly missed ....... Fly high Our Duckling...... Love You.........