Donald "Donnie" Frank

September 14, 1940 - April 5, 2019

Milton, WI -- Donald (Donnie) R. Frank, age 78, of Milton, WI, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Milton Senior Living, with his loving wife by his side. Donnie was born September 14, 1940 to Leo and Margaret (Braatz) Frank in Edgerton, WI. He spent his entire life in Milton, graduating from Milton Union High School in 1959. He went on to Madison Business College, and later married Evelyn May Hurst on August 28, 1965. Donnie was owner of Donald Frank Inc., and later became co-owner of Frank Management Inc. which included Frank Bro's Inc. & FCT. Donnie's passion was construction work and heavy equipment. Through the years, he did numerous state and local projects including State Hwy 59, Oakridge Golf Course, and building Schilberg Park. Donnie enjoyed vacationing with the family, deer hunting, and was a founding member of the Milton Jaycees. Later on, he enjoyed fishing with the grandkids, and going to the Rock River Thresheree.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Evie; children: Brett (Tami), Tim (Gina), Kelly (Scott) Richardson; siblings; Bruce (LaDana) of Milton, WI, Tom (Tommy) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mary (Douglas) Johnson of Chilton WI; brother-in-law Austin Hurst of Lafayette, CA; grandchildren: David, Dalton (Casey), Ty (Megan) Tad (Courtney) Tanna, Gabriel, Hannah and Josiah; two great-grandchildren; and many cousins; nieces and nephews. Donnie is predeceased by his parents; sisters, Carol Fredrick and Leona Kelsey; and grandson, Bob Frank.

Funeral Services will be Friday April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Milton with Pastor Collette Gould officiating. Visitation will be Thursday April 11, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton and Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services are assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donation to American Diabetes Association in memory of Donald Frank.