Donald "Don" Stuhr

January 28, 1956 - September 22, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Donald "Don" E. Stuhr, age 63, of Brodhead, WI, died peacefully at St. Mary's hospital in Madison on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a battle with cancer. Don was born January 28, 1956 in Beloit, WI, to Eugene Stuhr and Lois Stuhr (Stout). He was a 1975 graduate of Parkview High School in Orfordville, WI. Don was employed by Taylor Company in Rockton, IL. He married the love of his life, Darlene Johnson, on June 19, 1976. One of the biggest joys in Don's life was his grandchildren. He loved cheering them on at sporting events, taking them fishing, having campfires with s'mores, and making many precious memories with his family that we will now cherish forever. He was known by many for his gentle, caring nature towards others. Don was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Don is survived by his wife, Darlene Stuhr (Johnson); daughter, Leila (Pirarre) Miller; sons, Lucas Stuhr and Beau (Danielle) Stuhr. He is further survived by his sister, Nancy (Nick) Eddy; and brothers: John (Toni) Stuhr, Duane Stuhr, Norman Stuhr, and Jamie Stuhr; as well as many nieces and nephews. Don will be profoundly missed by his grandchildren: Myia, Alexia, Devin, Reese, Dylan, Nevaeh, Hayley, Teshondre, Taylor and Kaylynn. He is predeceased by his beloved daughter, Mandy Stuhr; his parents, Eugene and Lois Stuhr; his sister, Janice Stuhr; several cousins; aunts; and uncles.

A Service of Celebration of Don's life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services 1618 E Racine St., Janesville, WI. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. All Faiths Funeral Home of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.