Donald "Don" Saevre

July 5, 1930 - July 10, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Donald "Don" Q. Saevre, of Janesville, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at New Perspectives, Sun Prairie. He was born July 5, 1930 in Plymouth Township to the late Isaac and Gladys (Quinn) Saevre. Don and his first wife, Phyllis, were married on January 19, 1952. She preceded him in death on September of 1994. Don then met Elizabeth "Betty" Jargo and they married on October 25, 1996. After graduating from Orfordville High School in 1948, he served his country for one year in the U.S. Navy and then a few years in the Reserves. He went to work for GM followed by WR Arthur Trucking then Beloit Ironworks (Beloit Corp), and finally spent the next 35 years at Wisconsin Power & Light. Don was a life member of the Janesville Conservation Club and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, dune buggies, hot rods, anything that had an engine, fixing or building anything that needed it and collecting antique tools. He was a member of the Footville Church of Christ.
Donald is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children, Larry Saevre and Dean (Maryann) Saevre; grandchildren: Jason, Chelsey, Quinn, Zak, Jessica, Jennifer, Eric; great grandchildren: Evan, Taylar, Braun, Avry, Tyler, Kaiden, Erica, Harry, Brock, Meg, and Luke; Elizabeth's daughter Mary Ann Jargo (Christopher Fawcett); brother Richard Saevre; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Phyllis; daughter-in-law June Saevre; sister-in-law Margaret Saevre.
Funeral Service for Don will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Pastor John Tompson offficiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to time of Service at Funeral Home. Don will be laid to rest at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, Donald's family asks that donations be made in his name to Agrace Hospice, or Rock River Christian Camp. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
The family would like to say thank you to Mercy Medical Center Staff, Agrace Hospice staff and New Perspective staff for taking good care of Don.