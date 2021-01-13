Donald "Don" Henley

May 23, 1934 - January 11, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donald M. Henley, 86, Janesville, passed away at home on Monday, January 11, 2021. He was born May 23, 1934 in Iowa to the late Leo and Myrna (Woods) Henley. While out at the local dance hall Don eyed and would ask to dance with a pretty lady but it took three months to get that dance and finally on September 7, 1991, Don married Lois Georgeson Crawford in Las Vegas, NV. Don worked a few different jobs including being a milkman, working the railroad for eight years and then at JATCO as a driver.
Donald was an avid bowler and bowled two 299 games. He was a man who always was working on his yard or anything to keep him busy. Every year he was Santa Claus for the Yuba Street Christmas, where he handed out candy canes on Christmas Eve to everyone and made sure his house was decorated to bring joy to everyone with the help of his wife, stepdaughter and son-in-law and stepson. Most of all though, he was a family man who was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather making sure he never missed a family event.
Don is survived by his beloved wife and dance partner of 40 years, Lois Henley; his children: Kathy (Gary) Huspeth, Mike (Tammie) Henley, Chris (Stan) Hammer and Randy Henley; stepdaughter Dawn and son-in-law Rick Laws, and Curtis Crawford; his grandchildren: Brody (Mariah), Jordan, Logan, Sean, Dillon, Faith, and Trace; great grandchildren: his special boy Avery, Kaysen, Elsie, Norah, Lydia, and Hunter; and half-sister Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Bill; sister Myrna, and half-sister Sarah.
Funeral Service for Don will be 3:00 PM, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home with Chaplain Randall Booth. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Don will be laid to rest in Council Bluffs, IA later this year. Masks will be required in the building along with social distancing for the safety of everyone. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
To the special ladies from Agrace Hospice who came to the house to care for my husband, thank you so much for your compassion and care.