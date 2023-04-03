Donald "Don" Cherry

January 10, 1932 - March 30, 2023

Janesville, WI - Donald "Don" Cherry, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. He was born in Leadmine, WI, on January 10, 1932, the oldest of four children born to Francis and Ilene Cherry. Don attended Leadmine Grade School and graduated from Benton High School in 1950. In September 1953, he married the girl he had his first date with in 1950, Ruth Gray, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Ruth and Don loved to take trips and spent most of the winter months in Orange Beach, Alabama. They loved taking weekend trips throughout the states of Wisconsin and Michigan and dining out at different supper clubs in Wisconsin. He worked at GM for 33 years and he was a benefits plan representative for Local UAW 95 for nearly 20 years, specializing in insurance benefits. Don and Ruth owned and operated Cherry's Steak and Prime from 1984 until 1996 when their son, Brian, took over the business keeping it in the Cherry name until 2008. Don and Ruth met and enjoyed many new friends while in business. He was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees. Don was a member of Masonic Lodge 55 and also Madison Consistory. He was a member of the Evansville Country Club for 2 years where he was on the board of directors when they expanded to 18 holes. He was also a past member of Badger Basketball Boosters where he served on the board of directors.

