Janesville, WI - Donald "Don" Cherry, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. He was born in Leadmine, WI, on January 10, 1932, the oldest of four children born to Francis and Ilene Cherry. Don attended Leadmine Grade School and graduated from Benton High School in 1950. In September 1953, he married the girl he had his first date with in 1950, Ruth Gray, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Ruth and Don loved to take trips and spent most of the winter months in Orange Beach, Alabama. They loved taking weekend trips throughout the states of Wisconsin and Michigan and dining out at different supper clubs in Wisconsin. He worked at GM for 33 years and he was a benefits plan representative for Local UAW 95 for nearly 20 years, specializing in insurance benefits. Don and Ruth owned and operated Cherry's Steak and Prime from 1984 until 1996 when their son, Brian, took over the business keeping it in the Cherry name until 2008. Don and Ruth met and enjoyed many new friends while in business. He was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees. Don was a member of Masonic Lodge 55 and also Madison Consistory. He was a member of the Evansville Country Club for 2 years where he was on the board of directors when they expanded to 18 holes. He was also a past member of Badger Basketball Boosters where he served on the board of directors.
Don played in the very first WIAA State Baseball tournament in 1948, at Borchert Field in Milwaukee. He played baseball with the Janesville Merchants after coming to Janesville in 1953. He wore uniform number 42, which was Phil Cavaretta's number, first baseman for the Chicago Cubs in 1945. Don pitched fast pitch softball in the UAW league and city league. He was active in several bowling leagues for many years. He enjoyed golf and had worked at Glen Erin as a starter and Marshall since the opening in 2003. He loved spending time at Glen Erin and he was proud of his 2 holes-in-one that he had there. Later in years, his goal was to hit his age in golf. Don was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan since 1962. He loved everyone he met, enjoyed talking to people, and making new friends. Friends and memories are forever and Don had many. A very special golf friend, Bill Lockman, and Don played many golf courses together, Bill was a great friend.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth on May 23, 2012, after 62 years together and 59 years of marriage; daughter, Rebecca; his parents; 4 brothers in law; and 3 sisters in law. He is survived by his son, Brian Cherry of Janesville; daughter, Kim (Fritz) Prusansky, of Godley, Texas; grandchildren: Cory Gwin and Liz Foster Shaner of Pittsburgh, PA, Jessica (Casey) Carlson of Janesville, and Josh (Natasha) Cherry of Delafield; step grandchildren: Jake (Liz) Godfrey of Midlothian, Texas and Jon (Jen) Prusanski of Arlington, Texas; great grandchildren: Caleb, Carter, Nevin, Ada, Jake, Jaxson, Joely, Will, and Frankie; siblings: William (Grenith) of Benton, WI, Marilyn Kluge of Middleton, and Karen (Ron) Robins of Madison; and the many friends whom he met and enjoyed through the years.
Whatever you do in life, strive to be the best, this is what Don believed.
"Be the best you can be and Love everyone."
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Rev. Steve Scott officiating. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, at the CHURCH.
