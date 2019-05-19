Donald "Don" Bouska

June 13, 1939 - May 13, 2019

Madison/Mercer, WI -- Donald John "Don" Bouska, age 79, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, due to complications from cancer. He was born on June 13, 1939, in Montevideo, MN, the son of Philip and Marjorie (Harstad) Bouska. The U.S. Airforce brought him to Truax Field in Madison, which is where he met his wife, Susan "Sue" (Wiese). They were married for 55 years. Don worked for MG&E in Madison for 40 years. He loved camping, fishing, trips to Alaska, and music from the 1930's to 1950's. Don and Sue have resided in their dream home in Mercer for the past 11 years, where so many memories were made with their children, grandchildren and friends. Don will forever be remembered as "Captain of the Pontoon." They also enjoyed wintering in Texas with friends, Sharon and Gerry Peterson.

Don is survived by his wife, Sue; children: Daniel (Jennifer), Michael (Emily), Thomas and Elisabeth (Roy Wyman); grandchildren: Nathan (Casey), M. Jay (Amber), Philip, Carley, Ethan, Nicholas and Alex; brothers: Charles (Rita), Jim and Mark; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dave.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 12 noon, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at UW Hospital, as well as Don and Gerry Olson for their thoughts, prayers and support during these difficult times.