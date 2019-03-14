August 24, 1944 - March 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Donald David Herr, age 74, of Janesville passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on August 24, 1944 in Oconomowoc, WI, the son of Wilmer and Alma (Abraham) Herr. He was a graduate of Janesville Senior High School. On April 20, 1963, Don was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharan (Jorgensen) Herr, at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville. He retired from General Motors in June of 1997. He was a proud member of U.A.W. Local # 95 where he served as a committeeman and took great pride in representing the people of his district. Don's competitive spirit showed up whether playing golf, tennis, cards or games. He also loved hunting and fishing throughout his life. He loved his years spent at the cottage in Lake Tomahawk, and guiding during the World Musky Hunt. He was a spirited Wisconsin Badger and Milwaukee Brewer fan.

Don Herr is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharan (Jorgensen) Herr; children: Mark (Diane) Herr, Jayne (Kirk) Gassen, and David (Laura) Herr; grandchildren: Allison, Matt (Alissa), Mitch (Briana), Grace, Rachel, Maggie and Jacob; and great-grandsons, Mason and Tatum. He is further survived by sisters: Joyce Eisele, Phyllis Onsgard, and Ramona Muzzy; as well as nieces; nephews; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alma (Abraham) Herr; his father, Wilmer Herr; sisters, Shirley Graf and Patricia Eisele; and his brother, Wilmer Herr, Jr.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 S. Ringold St., Janesville. Rev. Daniel Decker will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, and at the Church on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI. Memorials may be made to Mercyhealth Hospice Care. The Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Herr family.