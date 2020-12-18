Donald D. "Don" Pfaff

June 30, 1931 - December 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Donald Duane Pfaff, age 89, passed away at home on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born June 30, 1931 to Glenn and Lilah (Steele) Pfaff in Sparta, WI. He went to school in Melrose and attended Melrose High School. In December 1948 he enlisted in the U.S. Army which took him to basic training at Ft. Campbell, Ky and was then send to Okinawa where he spent a year. He returned to the states stationed at Ft Benning, GA and then on to Germany for 2 1/2 years. Don was honorably discharged in Michigan in December 1952. He married Helen Griffin on September 5, 1953 at the Methodist Church in Cataract, WI. They then migrated to Janesville and he was employed by General Motors for 30 years retiring April 1, 1983. He then worked for Manpower for 20 years, taking visitors through the GM plant as a tour guide.
Don enjoyed doing many things; camping, hunting, fishing, playing cards, gardening, and working on his lawn. He loved watching the Brewers, Badgers, and HIS Green Bay Packers. He was a member of several camping clubs, the U.A.W. Retired Auto Workers Union 95 and a 42-year member of the Loyal Order of Moose. He held all the chairs as a member of the Board of Directors and served his Lodge as Governor for three different terms. Don, along with his wife Helen, also volunteered at the Visitors Center in Palmer Park, welcoming visitors to our city. He was a real "people person" and never met anyone as a stranger.
Don is survived by his wife of 67 years Helen; his three sons: Jeff (Donna) Pfaff, Steven (Pam) Pfaff, and Bradley (Brenda) Pfaff; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren; a brother Lauren (Pat) Pfaff; a sister Rosemary (Peter) Terletzki; several sisters-law and many other friends and relatives. He was proceeded in death by his parents; and seven brothers-in-law.
Due to COVID a private service with Full Military Funeral Honors will be held for Don at Milton Lawns Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life is planned later when it is safe to do so. The family asks for no flowers, but you can donate instead to Agrace Hospice in Don's name. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.