Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE—Husband, father, and grandfather Donald Chesmore entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022 from complications of Parkinson's Disease and dementia. He was 88.
Don was born in 1933, the oldest of Harvey and Edna (Wesenberg) Chesmore's four boys. He attended Janesville schools. Don served as Milton's Chief of Police for 26 years, retiring in 1990. His career in public service began as a Corporal in the U.S. Army (Korea) and a Rock County Sheriff's Deputy. He was one of Wisconsin's first Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT). To provide more timely service in emergencies, Don and his colleagues established Milton's first ambulance service in 1960s using the Chesmore family's station wagon, which eventually become Milton EMS and later the Milton Fire Department Ambulance. Don was never one to wait for other people to solve problems. His service to his community is a powerful legacy.
Don was an avid outdoorsman, finding great joy and solace in Wisconsin's Northwoods, namely the family's cabin in Gordon. He was a long-time member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milton, the Knights of Columbus and the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association.
Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou, and his four children: Tom (Jane), Sharyl, Donna (Kerry) Storbakken and Greg (Chad Weick). His four granddaughters were the light of his life, along with his four great grandsons and three great granddaughters. He is also survived by his younger brother, Jim (Jan). He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one great grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION in Milton, with Rev. David Wanish officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY and again at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, until the time of Mass at the CHURCH. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Don had fond memories of his honor flight trip to Washington, D.C. in 2016. Memorials may be made in Don's honor to Badger Honor Flight, P.O. Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725.
