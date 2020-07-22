July 20, 1960 - July 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Donald Charles Gilbert, Jr., age 59, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at home. He was born in Beloit on July 20, 1960, the son of Donald and Betty (Whitmore) Gilbert. He attended Janesville Schools. His love in life was music and he was an accomplished guitarist. Don had no children of his own but he was a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews, and to children of his friends. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Don is survived by his mother, Betty Gilbert; three sisters: Martha (Bryan) Piech, Cathy Tadder, and Julie (Dean) Cunningham; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and a special friend, Terri Hansen. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Michael Gilbert; grandparents: Ray and Martha Whitmore and Lloyd and Evelyn Gilbert; and brother in law, David Tadder.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. This will be a time for sharing of memories. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic the family asks everyone to please wear a mask to protect others. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com