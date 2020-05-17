August 12, 1926 - May 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Donald C. Augustine, age 93, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. He was born in South Bend, IN on August 12, 1926, the son of Jennis O. and Eleanor M. (McDonald) Augustine. He was a 1944 graduate of Janesville High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy and served in 3 branches of the Armed Forces (U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1947, U.S. Air Force from 1947 to 1950 and the Army from 1950 to 1957) during both WWII and Korea as a Medic. He served on the USS Fulton and the USS Midway during his enlistment. Donald married Mary Ann (MacDonald) Moe in 1958, but the couple later divorced. He later married Olive "Ruthie". He worked as a Postmaster for the Milwaukee Post Office until his retirement in 1981. He was a huge chess player, known to many as the "Chess King" even playing on-line in his later years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed music, movies and telling jokes to anyone who would listen.
Don is survived by his daughter, Maggie (Heath) Chapman of Edgerton; step-son, Mike (Joan) Moe of Janesville; four grandchildren: Addison (Jamie) and Austin (Allison) Chapman, Jennifer (Ryan) Steinke and Jeremy (Kristi) Moe; five great-grandchildren: Hazel and Dawson Chapman, Tyler and Matthew Steinke and Katelyn Moe; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Mary Ann and Ruthie; and two brothers; Jerome and Eugene Augustine.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line registry and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com
Special thanks to nurse Kevin Peters for going above and beyond for my father and our family, and to Cheryl LaBarge for taking such great care of her "prince charming". Also, thanks to Betsy, Jan and all of the Cedar Crest employees for their wonderful care for our father.