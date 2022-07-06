Janesville, WI - Donald C. Anderson, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin on February 27, 1948; the son of Frank Jr. and Doris (Traeger) Anderson. After graduating from Janesville High School, class of 1966; Don married Karen (McCartney) at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church on September 20, 1969. Don worked as an Engineer for Alliant Energy for many years, retiring in 2011. He was an avid fisherman and dearly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Anderson; brother, Richard (LuAnn) Anderson; nieces: Mattie Sheafor, Julie (Doug) Birschbach and Laura (Mitch) Kahl; great nieces and nephews: Brittany (Chip) Rank, Brianna Birschbach, Alex Hong and Lucas Hong; and sister-in-law, Jan (Terry) Sheafor.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; his dear sister, Shirley Thorpe; and his great nephew, Joshua Birschbach.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. A private committal service will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.