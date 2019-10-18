March 26, 1941 - October 14, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Donald Bryant, age 78, passed away on October 14, 2019.

He is survived by his children: Julie, Sheila (Lee), Sherrie (Keith), Steve (Anastasia); his brothers, John (Kathy) and James(Phyllis); and five grandchildren. Donald is preceded in death by his wives, Mary Ellen and Kathaleen; his sister, Patricia; and loving parents, Anna and Harold.

Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with mass immediately following at Holy Cross Parish, 410 Cramer St., Mazomanie. Memorial Donations to the church. Visit hooversonfuneralhomes.com.

His family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to Julie Foley, for her care and constant support of Donald.