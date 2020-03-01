December 10, 1924 - February 16, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Donald Boughton, age 95, passed away peacefully after being cared for in his home. Following four years of service in the Army in WWII as a medic, he attended National College of Chiropractic in Chicago. Don went on to start and finish his chiropractic practice in the Janesville area for nearly 40 years. Don married Marian Kidder in 1947, and they shared 66 years together. Marian preceded him in death in 2014. His son, Dan, passed away in 2000. He did carpentry work at times, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Don always had a project in mind, and did a great job building Skatin' Place. He always made time to spend with family. One of his favorite places to gather family was at his cottage on Silver Lake in Wautoma.

Don is survived by his two sons, Doug (Bev) and Brad; daughter, Jane (Bob); eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

The family thanks Agrace Hospice for their care. A special note of gratitude to his two dear caregivers, Brenda Meister, and Lynn Schumacher.