June 7, 1929 - January 17, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Donald B. Brick of Delavan, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville, WI at the age of 89. He was born in Sheboygan, WI to John and Erna (Thiel) Brick. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from the UW-Madison, and his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Minnesota. He met his sweetheart Constance Nebel while both were attending UW-Madison. They married on March 10, 1953, while Don was on furlough from the Army during the Korean War.

Don enjoyed a long career as the Walworth County Recreation Agent, and Executive Agent of the Walworth County UW-Extension. He retired in 1986 as a Professor Emeritus of the UW-Extension. He was instrumental in forming the Walworth County Arts Council, developing Senior programs, bringing transportation to Walworth County Seniors, as well as creating many new recreational opportunities for Walworth County citizens of all ages. You could find him calling square dances, teaching campfire songs or working with area 4-H youth teaching classes on leathercraft, copper enameling, woodworking or basket weaving. He especially enjoyed running the 4-H building during the annual Walworth County Fair.

He was a very involved member of the Delavan United Methodist Church. He loved singing in the choir, playing on the church softball and dartball leagues, attending Men's Club breakfasts, running the Harvest Dinner, participating in the Quarterly Club and being Lay Leader for many years.

Don was also active in the Delavan area community as a member of the Delavan School Board, READS program at Darien and Turtle Creek Elementary Schools, AFS host, Lion's Club, Walworth County Arts Council, and the Walworth County Symphony Board, which exposed area students to great music.

His many hobbies included numerous Bridge Clubs, jigsaw puzzles, card games with friends and family, camping and woodworking. The grandchildren have many happy memories of working beside their Grandpa in his workshop. He was a very enthusiastic and boisterous fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Both Connie and Don were avid world travelers. Along with their yearly trips to visit Beth Ann in Switzerland and Scotland, they enjoyed trips to Europe, Egypt, Israel, Australia and memorable cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska and the Panama Canal.

Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Connie, his parents, John and Erna and infant brother Jerome. He is survived by his daughters: Beth Ann Brick of Edinburgh, Scotland, Amy Pike (Tim) of Waupun, Cheryl Woods (Mike) of Janesville, Darcy Brick of Beloit, Erica Reddy of Delavan and Susan (Wayne) Holden of Delavan; sisters Betty Roehrborn and Shirley Leffin of California; brother Daniel Brick of Stevens Point; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral Services will be held at the Delavan United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation precedes the funeral from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the church. A luncheon will follow the service in the church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice of Janesville, WI or Alzheimer's Association of South Central, WI.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, WI, for all the love and support shown to Don during his stay there. Also a huge thank you to Agrace Hospice of Janesville for assisting the family during this difficult journey.