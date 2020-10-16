June 12, 1927 - October 2, 2020
Mesa,, AZ - It with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Donald B. Bigelow Sr. at the age of 93. Born June 12th 1927, he passed away unexpectedly on October 2nd at Banner Health in Mesa, AZ. He led an lengthy and interesting life growing up in a hard era. He learned his great work ethic as a youngster and carried it throughout his life. He will be remembered as a long time milk hauler, mason, member of Darien Fire Department and on the Darien Village Board. He enjoyed reading, telling stories and was a history buff. He will also be remembered as an avid collector of International Harvester Tractors.
He was predeceased by his wife Joan Lepper (married 1946) and grandson Donnie. He leaves behind his brother, Marvin and Sister, Jeanne; 2 children, Judy (Glidden, WI) and Donald Jr. (Golden Canyon, AZ); 7 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and a number nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The memorial service will be held at the DARIEN CEMETERY on November 14th at 11:30 a.m.