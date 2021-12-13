Donald Alvin Blumer

Fort Atkinson/Milton, WI - Donald (Donnie) Alvin Blumer,78, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at the Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek Wisconsin.
Donnie was born on August 25, 1943, to Alvin and Miriam (Davis) Blumer. He is survived by siblings Sharon Falk of Mesa, AZ, Marla Gibertson (Rick Boyer) of Mesa, AZ, and Rick (Val) Blumer of Albany, WI., children Carmen (Al) Carothers of Watertown WI, Lori (Bob) Sobon, Milwaukee, WI, Jim (Kattie) Blumer of Fort Atkinson, WI, and Michael Blumer of Oconomowoc, WI., grandchildren Catie Carothers, of Watertown, WI, Scott (Elizabeth) Carothers of Waukesha, WI and Lyndsie Sobon, of Milwaukee, WI., great-grandchildren Colt Carothers, Jensen Carothers (forthcoming) and Dallas Jacobson; along with many nieces and nephews.
Donnie graduated from Albany High School in 1961. From there he pursued a career in road construction as a heavy equipment operator. After construction, he pursued his passion for farming graduating from Black Hawk Tech in 1976 with a diploma in Farm Training. He farmed alongside his son Jim Blumer on the Frank Jones farm in Milton until 1998. Once retired from farming Donnie drove truck for the local Co-op and other farming related business until his retirement.
Donnie enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life which included playing cards, shooting pool in the local pool leagues, and going to the casino. After retirement he enjoyed helping Jim working on tractors and drive them in the Milton 4th of July parade.
Donnie was preceded in death by his grandson Donald Sobon, Father Alvin (Curly) Blumer, Mother Miriam Blumer and significant others Shirley Anderson and Carol Sainsbury.
Special thanks to Carol Lynn Kennedy, Heidi Cicmanski, Ashley Giffone Palasini, Paula Petersen, Fort Community Hospital, St. Mary ICU Madison, WI, and Rainbow Hospice Center Johnson Creek for the wonderful care you
provided to him.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday December 16, 2021, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be Wednesday December 15, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at the funeral home. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
