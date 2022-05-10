Janesville, WI - Donald Allan Hanson, Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Donald was born on May 23, 1938 in Bailey's Harbor, WI; the son of Eben and Loretta (Grovogel) Hanson. He attended Beloit Memorial High and graduated in 1956. Donald married the love of his life, Judy Vogel at St. Patrick Catholic Church on May 23, 1959. They spent 62 wonderful years together. Donald worked at General Motors for 47 years before he retired. He enjoyed traveling the country and would load the car and just go. It was a rare occasion to ever see him use a map. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing. Donald was an avid hunter.
Donald is survived by his 4 children: Donald Hanson, Jr., Victoria (Steve) Sathre, Greg (Lynda) Hanson, and Nicole (Mike) Powers; 7 grandchildren: Jon (Alex) Hanson, Travis Hanson, Brandon (Alycia) Hanson, Stephen Sathre (Tif Carter), Samantha (Fiance, Edgar Rodriguez) Sathre, Brad (Briana) Hanson, and Jasmine DeLap; 16 great grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, William (Virginia) Hanson; sisters in-law: Aggie Hanson, Fuzzie Hanson and Maryann Langer; as well as many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents; granddaughter, Rachel; daughter-in-law, Lorie; and 9 siblings: Eben Hanson, Jr., Robert Hanson, Larry Hanson, Jim Hanson, Caral Nelson, Jean Widder, Helen Abrahamson, Florence MeLichar, and Peggy Carlton Kuehn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday, at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
