March 1, 1929 - November 17, 2018

Elkhorn, WI -- Donald A. Wuttke: 89, of Elkhorn, WI, died Saturday November 17, 2018 at home. He was born March 1, 1929 in the Town of Lyons, WI, the son of the late Emil and Ellen (Otto) Wuttke. Don graduated from Elkhorn Area High School. He was united in marriage to Lorraine C. Walbrandt on June 10, 1950. His whole life was devoted to farming. He farmed in the Town of Lafayette, retiring in 2007. Don was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn; a Golden Harvest Seed Dealer for over 30 years; he enjoyed using his metal detector and going on treasure hunts; and served as Walworth County Fair Superintendent of the farm machinery and tractor pulls.

He was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed by his wife of 68 years, Lorraine; three children: Rodney (Lora) Wuttke, Wayne (Dawn) Wuttke and Connie (Joe) Osborne, all of Elkhorn; five grandchildren: Tracy (Steve) Hagli, Kristy (Andy) Laue, Russel Wuttke, Amy Wuttke and Travis Osborne; six great-grandchildren: Brandon, Emma, Gracie, Wesley, Rylie and Avary; two brothers, Jim (Jean) Wuttke of Buffalo, WY and John (Diane) Wuttke of Elkhorn, two sisters-in-law, Audrey and Betty Wuttke, both of Elkhorn; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen (Harold) Desing; and two brothers, Robert and William Wuttke.

Private family funeral service will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, WI, with burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery Spring Prairie, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

