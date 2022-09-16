Donald A. McCoic

Beloit, WI - Donald Albert McCoic, 86, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on September 9, 2022 at Autumn Lakes Nursing Home with his family at his side. Don was born on May 30, 1936, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin to Albert and Erma (Bulin) McCoic.
Don grew up on the family farm and took up his lifelong passions of hunting, fishing and sports. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1954 where he played basketball and volleyball. He joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and served in Japan and Florida. He completed his service in 1958 and earned a good conduct medal. Upon his return home he moved to Janesville, WI doing various jobs and then began working at General Motors in 1959. He met Patricia Bramhall and they wed in 1960. Don remained an avid outdoorsman, bowler, softball player and lifelong Cubs and Packer fan. He retired from General Motors in 1992. Don lost his wife Patricia in 2002. Don was involved in teaching turkey hunting clinics and showing new hunters how to hunt Toms. Don married his wife, Karen (Starks) McCoic in 2007.
Don is survived by his wife, Karen McCoic; son, Brian McCoic & wife Samantha; step-son, Benjamin Stricklin; step-daughter, Whitney Stricklin; 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; his brother, Richard McCoic, and is further survived by numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Erma; first wife, Patricia McCoic; and brother, Francis McCoic.
A Celebration of Don's Life will be held on October 2, 2022 at VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave, Janesville, WI from 1 - 4 pm. Services with Military Honors will be conducted at 2:30 pm. Memorials may be made to the family and sent to All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine Street in Janesville, WI 53545. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES of Janesville is assisting the family. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
