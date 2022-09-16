Donald A. McCoic

May 30, 1936 - September 9, 2022

Beloit, WI - Donald Albert McCoic, 86, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on September 9, 2022 at Autumn Lakes Nursing Home with his family at his side. Don was born on May 30, 1936, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin to Albert and Erma (Bulin) McCoic.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald McCoic as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.