July 17, 1934 - July 5, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Donald A. Gadow, age 84, passed away at the Monroe Clinic Hospital on July 5, 2019. Donald was born in Dutch Hollow, WI, on July 17, 1934, son of Alfred and Alice Gadow. He married Margaret Frances Lloyd on January 28, 1956. Their family consisted of three sons: Ronald, David and Steven. Donald worked for the General Motors plant in Janesville thirty-three years before retiring. He enjoyed television, solving word search puzzles, loved history and chatting about it and watching his Packers play.

Donald is survived by two sons, Ronald Gadow, of Madison, WI, and David (Charlene) Gadow, of Vacaville, CA; his sister, Jean McClaren, of Brodhead, WI; daughter-in-law, Jan Gadow, of Ocean Springs, MS; seven grandchildren: Aaron, Brandon, Shawn, Ryan, Heidi Gadow, Eric Elmer, April Wuteska; seven great-grandchildren: Callan, Jackson, Bryan, Bella, Lucy, Abraham, and Avaya. Donald and Margaret tragically lost their son, Steven, in 2014. Margaret preceded Donald in death on October 9, 2014.

Private family services will be held at the D. L Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com (608) 897-2484