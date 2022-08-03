Dona Joan Sultze

May 25, 1931 - July 30, 2022

Janesville, WI - Dona Joan Sultze, age 91, of Janesville passed away on July 30, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville. She was born on May 25, 1931 in Whitewater, WI, the daughter of Walton and Florence (Rockwell) Green. Dona graduated from Janesville High School in 1949.

