Janesville, WI - Dona Joan Sultze, age 91, of Janesville passed away on July 30, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville. She was born on May 25, 1931 in Whitewater, WI, the daughter of Walton and Florence (Rockwell) Green. Dona graduated from Janesville High School in 1949.
Dona married Alan C. Sultze on June 25, 1949 at Richards Memorial Evangelical United Brethren Church in Janesville. During the time Alan was serving in the U. S. Navy, they moved to various parts of the country but otherwise, Dona lived in Janesville for most of her life. She was employed in the family business, Sultze Printing Company for many years. She loved gardening and was well known for her "green thumb". She had a special love for cats, but her greatest joy came while spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Dona Sultze is survived by two sons; Andrew (Erin) Scott and Erick (Dara) Sultze; four grandchildren, Miranda (Austin) Omvig, Mariah (Ryan) Moriarty, Graham Sultze and Mitchell Sultze. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Alan Sultze on October 27, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Sultze, her parents and her brother, David Green.
Per Dona's request, there will be no services. The Sultze family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
