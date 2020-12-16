November 26, 2020
Janesville, WI - Don Zugschwerdt, age 86, formerly of Janesville, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in Illinois and graduated from the College of Pharmacy at University of Illinois in 1958. Shortly after Don married Helen, his wife of 62 years. Don was the director of pharmacy at Mercy Hospital, retiring in 1993. After retirement he volunteered his professional services at Healthnet. Don was an avid Chicago Bears fan even though he lived in Wisconsin, and loved to play golf, travel, and take his dog out on his boat.
Don is survived by his wife; two daughters; a sister; and several nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.