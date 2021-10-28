Don Spooner

Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Don Hulbert Spooner, age 81, passed away on October 25, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Don was born on January 16, 1940 in Edgerton, WI, the son of Gillies (Virginia) Spooner. Don attended Tupper rural school for eight years before graduating from Evansville High School in 1958.
Don was in 4H for ten years, was active in FFA, football, baseball and E Club. In 1958, he moved to Oklahoma and after time in the US Army, he married Alberta Ann Swango on November 26, 1961 in Welch, Oklahoma. In early 1963 he moved to Wisconsin and farmed for over 35 years before moving to the Brodhead area. Over the years Don was involved in Pure Milk, Brodhead Bowling League, Brodhead Sports Booster, Masons, Eastern Star, was a 4H leader for over 35 years and a lifetime FFA Alumi member and drove school bus for several years.
Don was an active member of the Rock and Green County Beef producers. After selling his dairy herd, Don worked at Dana corporation in Edgerton before closing, worked at the Bradley's feed mill and was a commercial applicator for Ag Tech.
Don enjoyed woodworking and liked to attend county, state and national Cattle shows and sales.
Don is survived by two daughters, Debra (Todd) Gorr of Monroe and Dana Spooner Bear of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Jud (Nancy) Spooner of Evansville and Dr. Thomas (Sandra) Spooner of Clinton, MO; two sisters, Gail Montgomery of Oklahoma and Mary (Charlie) Daley of Paris, Kentucky; 8 grandchildren, Kalisse (Russell), Kyle, Ralph, Kaitlin, Cody (Bethany), Clay, Trevor (Allison) and Traiten; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces nephews and other relatives.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Alberta Ann on September 29, 2014, his son and daughter-in-law, Douglas (Cindy) Spooner in 2011 and a grandson, Troy in 2014.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Brodhead EMS in Don's memory.
A celebration of life will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the time of services.